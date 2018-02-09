Kate Upton Details #MeToo Accusation Against ‘Guess’ Co-Founder: ‘Forcibly Grabbed My Breasts’

Supermodel Kate Upton has finally revealed what prompted her to hit Guess co-founder Paul Marciano with a #MeToo last week. Detailing her allegations to Time, Upton says Marciano assaulted her, harassed her and called her a “fat pig.”

Straight out of the gate, Upton says her first encounter with Marciano when shooting a Guess Lingerie campaign in 2010 was a nightmare.

“Paul came straight up to me, forcibly grabbed my breasts and started feeling them — playing with them actually,” she told Time. “After I pushed him away, he said, ‘I’m making sure they’re real.’ Despite doing everything I could physically do to avoid his touch throughout the meeting, he continued to touch me in a very dominating and aggressive way, grabbing my thighs, my arms to pull me closer, my shoulders to pull me closer, my neck, my breasts, and smelling me.”

Marciano allegedly fondled Upton in the presence of photographer Yu Tsai, whom he asked to leave. Upton, however, managed to get them to stay. Not that it mattered, because Marciano kept fondling her.

“That did not stop Paul’s constant grabbing. I was extremely shaken, surprised and scared,” Upton said. “At one point he forcibly grabbed the back of my head so that I could not move and started kissing my face and my neck. I remember not wanting to say ‘Get off of me’ because I didn’t want to open my mouth to say anything because I didn’t want him to be able to put his tongue in my mouth.”– READ MORE

Kate Upton is eager to speak out on what really happened between her and GUESS co-founder Paul Marciano.

“… I can’t wait to tell my whole story,” the 25-year-old model told TMZ Wednesday upon arriving at LAX in California.

While the former GUESS Girl wouldn’t reveal whether she was a victim of sexual harassment or looking to come forward on behalf of other models, she told the gossip site her personal account will come in due time.

“I think obviously it’s a huge problem,” she said of sexual harassment in the fashion industry. “I think a lot of people around [those in positions of power] know about it and need to speak out. Not models, the people around them.”

Upton also implied there are “way more” cases of models being possibly assaulted on the job but wouldn’t say if those incidents specifically involved Marciano.

It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) January 31, 2018

Upton publicly accused Marciano of sexual misconduct in two separate social media posts. – READ MORE