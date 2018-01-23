WATCH: CNN SHUTS DOWN Multiple Democrat Lawmakers Making False Claims

CNN shuts down documented Democrat liars @SenBlumenthal and @SenatorDurbin on live TV after fact-checking them. pic.twitter.com/kM2oofirdC — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) January 21, 2018

Two Democratic lawmakers, who both have a history of making unreliable claims, were shut down on live TV on Sunday after they attempted to level false allegations against the GOP and portray their party as victims in the government shutdown mess.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who lied about his service record in Vietnam, appeared on CNN with host Wolf Blitzer where he falsely asserted that the Republicans were in control of the Senate.

Shortly after making the remark, Blitzer corrected him, “Well, let me interrupt politely. They’re not completely in control of the U.S. Senate as you know, they only have 51 votes, the Democrats are in the minority, but you need 60 votes in order to break a filibuster, so they’re not in control of the Senate when it comes to this issue.” – READ MORE

CNN correspondent Tom Foreman said on “The Lead with Jake Tapper” that NASA could potentially stop monitoring asteroids during the shutdown.

“A big one, by the way, is expected to brush by Earth on February 4,” Foreman said on Friday’s show.

Foreman might not be the best when it comes to measuring things, as he said the anticipated asteroid will “brush by earth,” but it will actually be roughly 2.6 million miles away, according to Space.com.

“NASA representatives say there’s no chance that it will collide with Earth,” Space.com reported. – READ MORE

Two CNN correspondents claimed during an episode of The Lead with Jake Tapper that an asteroid could potentially threaten the Earth if the government shutdown continues.

CNN correspondent Tom Foreman recalled the time NASA could not monitor “potentially dangerous asteroids” for over two weeks, implying that NASA would not be able to prevent an asteroid attack if it hit Earth while the government shut down.

“In space, that same year, for more than two weeks, NASA reportedly stopped monitoring potentially dangerous asteroids. A big one, by the way, is expected to brush by Earth on February 4th,” Foreman noted.

Forman and CNN anchor/chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper were discussing how federal employees foregoing paychecks and government-funded ventures affected by the government shutdown would impact the economy. – READ MORE

A CNN reporter admitted on Sunday that her network’s obsession with Russia is out of touch with most of the American public.

“I’m so interested to see how the Russia investigation affects things, because so far, out in these districts when you talk to people about Russia, and that’s all we talk about at CNN basically, they say they don’t care,” Maeve Reston, a national politics reporter at CNN, said on “Inside Politics.”

“It doesn’t have any effect on their lives.” – READ MORE