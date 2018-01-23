HE’S BACK: ‘Fake But Accurate’ Newsman Dan Rather Launching New Weekly Show

Dan Rather is returning to the airwaves, CNN reports, this time in a half hour “untraditional evening newscast” aimed at millennials, on the progressive “Young Turks” network.

Rather, who has hovered around the periphery of news media since departing CBS News in disgrace years ago, believes that something has “clicked” with the Cenk Uygur-helmed network, and “jumped” at the opportunity to work with the progressive outlet which delivers openly left-leaning news content to the under-40 set, largely using social media.

“This is a time when everybody needs to be counted. I don’t want to be preachy about it, but we have a real responsibility, those of us in journalism and those of us who have experience in journalism, to do what we can,” Rather said. “These efforts to convince the public that people in the news are dealing in fake news is quite frankly bullsh*t.” – READ MORE

In a staggering example of the press lacking any self-awareness, on Monday’s NBC Today, co-host Savannah Guthrie fretted over “a recent poll that said nearly half of people think the media make up stories”and unbelievably turned to disgraced former CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather to suggest ways in which the news media could “enhance its own credibility.”

Citing a Politico poll from October that found 46 percent of voters “believe the news media fabricate news stories about President Donald Trump and his administration,” Guthrie asked Rather: “The media itself is under fire. And what do you think the media needs to do better to enhance its own credibility? And what do people need to understand about the value of the press?”

The ex-network anchor, who was fired for using fraudulent documents to smear former President George W. Bush in a series of reports ahead of the 2004 election, was shameless as he replied to Guthrie’s softball: “Well, first, those of us who are in the media….we need to do a better job, we need to do our job. Our job is to bear witness, to be honest brokers of information. To be as accurate and fair as we possibly can.”