WATCH: CNN Promotes Children’s Book That Depicts Santa Claus As Gay Man

CNN promoted a new children’s book on Sunday that portrays Santa Claus as a gay man, calling the controversial book a “fresh, new twist” on Santa’s story.

CNN’s “New Day” gave the book, “Santa’s Husband,” a four-minute segment on national television which featured a chyron that stated, “Children’s Holiday Book Explores Race, Homosexuality.”

Co-anchor Christi Paul and co-host Victor Blackwell introduced the book’s author, Daniel Kibblesmith, and illustrator Ashley Quach, who said that the book was inspired by “the annual tradition we have in this country of pretending that there’s a giant war on Christmas, and that traditional Christmas is under attack.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *