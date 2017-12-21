Watters: Obama ‘Let Putin’s Favorite Arms Dealer Off the Hook’ to Save Iran Deal (VIDEO)

Jesse Watters reacted to a report that former President Barack Obama gave a “free pass” to Hezbollah’s drug trafficking operations – some of which affected the U.S. directly – to ensure the Iran nuclear deal would come to fruition.

Jesse Watters noted that, according to the report, the Obama administration acted passively following the apprehension of one of the major players in the arms sales.

The initial Politico report said Obama failed to “apply pressure” to extradite Lebanese arms dealer Ali Fayad – a suspected top Hezbollah operative – to the United States. – READ MORE

