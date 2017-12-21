True Pundit

Politics TV

Watters: Obama ‘Let Putin’s Favorite Arms Dealer Off the Hook’ to Save Iran Deal (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Jesse Watters reacted to a report that former President Barack Obama gave a “free pass” to Hezbollah’s drug trafficking operations – some of which affected the U.S. directly – to ensure the Iran nuclear deal would come to fruition.

Jesse Watters noted that, according to the report, the Obama administration acted passively following the apprehension of one of the major players in the arms sales.

The initial Politico report said Obama failed to “apply pressure” to extradite Lebanese arms dealer Ali Fayad – a suspected top Hezbollah operative – to the United States. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Watters: Obama 'Let Putin's Favorite Arms Dealer Off the Hook' to Save Iran Deal
Watters: Obama 'Let Putin's Favorite Arms Dealer Off the Hook' to Save Iran Deal

Jesse Watters reacted to a report that former President Barack Obama gave a "free pass" to Hezbollah's drug trafficking operations - some of which affected the U.S. directly - to ensure the Iran nuclear deal would come to fruition.
Fox News Insider Fox News Insider
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: