    WATCH: CNN Panel Explodes as Santorum Calls ‘BS’ on the Claims About Kavanaugh

    A CNN panel erupted into chaos on Thursday when former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) (pictured above right) called “bull****” as he and “New Day” co-anchor Alisyn Camerota (above center) debated Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s “credibility” amid last-minute sexual assault allegations.

    “This isn’t about drinking in college. I mean, if the story is about, ‘Did somebody get drunk in college?’ or ‘drink too much in college,’ then we probably would not have anybody on the Supreme Court,” Santorum began.

    Camerota replied, "Fair enough. It's about credibility and whether or not [Kavanaugh] told the truth" when he testified before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary last week.

     

