    Dem Sen. Chris Coons: Kavanaugh Will Be ‘Narrowly’ Confirmed (VIDEO)

    Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), friend of Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, believes that Brett Kavanaugh will be “narrowly confirmed” to the Supreme Court following the FBI’s investigation into Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation that the nominee sexually assaulted her at a pool party 36 years ago.

    Speaking with “Fox & Friends” on Thursday, Coons said he expects the vote to be close while conceding that Kavanaugh will come out on top.

    “I think this will be a very close vote. It hangs by a few undecided Democrats and Republicans. I haven’t read this report yet, [but] if I were to just guess today, he would be narrowly confirmed,” Coons said, as reported by The Hill.- READ MORE

