WATCH: CNN Mocks Trump Supporters As Stupid Rednecks Who Can’t Read, Spell

CNN host Don Lemon, far-left op-ed writer Wajahat Ali, and anti-Trump establishment Republican Rick Wilson mocked supporters of President Donald Trump over the weekend, portraying them as uneducated rednecks who could not even read.

The segment from late on Saturday night came in response to reports that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yelled at a left-wing NPR reporter who lied to him and broke an off the record agreement that they had and asked her to identify on a map Ukraine. – READ MORE

