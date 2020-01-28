WATCH: CNN Mocks Trump Supporters As Stupid Rednecks Who Can’t Read, Spell

CNN host Don Lemon, far-left op-ed writer Wajahat Ali, and anti-Trump establishment Republican Rick Wilson mocked supporters of President Donald Trump over the weekend, portraying them as uneducated rednecks who could not even read.

The arrogance, the dismissiveness, the smug cackling, the accents. If Donald Trump wins re-election this year, I’ll remember this brief CNN segment late one Saturday night in January as the perfect encapsulation for why it happened. pic.twitter.com/8kQ6zN9AZV — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 28, 2020

The segment from late on Saturday night came in response to reports that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yelled at a left-wing NPR reporter who lied to him and broke an off the record agreement that they had and asked her to identify on a map Ukraine.