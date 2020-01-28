China Virus Cases Almost Double Overnight, Deaths Top 100 As North Korea Closes Border

4,295 4,515 Cases confirmed worldwide

106 Dead worldwide

2714 Cases in Hubei (up 1291 overnight – a stunning 91% surge )

) 100 Dead in Hubei (up 24 overnight – a 24% surge)

North Korea closes Chinese border.

German reports first case

US raises travel alert for China to Level 3 (2nd highest).

According to the Health Commission of Hubei Province, there was a massive jump in cases and deaths overnight in China. The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China has soared to 106 while nearly 1,300 new cases have been confirmed, authorities said Tuesday.

The health commission in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, said 24 more people had died from the virus and 1,291 more people were infected, raising the total number of confirmed cases to more than 4,000 nationwide.

Additionally, KCNA reports that North Korea has officially closed its border crossing with China to prevent Coronavirus from entering the country.