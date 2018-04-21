WATCH: CNN Mocks DNC Lawsuit, ‘100% Stunt, It’s Just A Way To Raise Money’

CNN Chief Political Analyst Mocks DNC Lawsuit “100% Stunt…Honestly, It’s Just A Way To Raise Money” pic.twitter.com/43kSWeeX4a — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 20, 2018

On Friday, CNN’s Chief Political Analyst mocked the multi-million dollar lawsuit filed by the Democratic National Committee against the Russian government, Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and WikiLeaks, calling it a complete stunt.

The DNC’s lawsuit, filed in federal court in the Southern District of New York, claims members of the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government to promote Trump and damage Clinton and seeks to collect financial damages from the alleged hacking of the DNC’s servers — which the FBI still has not seen. – READ MORE

