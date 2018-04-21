Pro-Life Organizations Push For Post Office To Offer ‘Choose Life’ Stamp

In March 1972, at the height of the Nixon Administration, the U.S. Postal Service produced a stamp promoting “family planning,” the year before the Supreme Court legalized abortion in Roe V. Wade.

LifeNews reports that pro-life organizations are joining to urge the Postal Serviceto issue a “Choose Life” stamp. Larry Jacobs, managing director of the World Congress of Families, explained, “… Just like we have [‘Choose Life’] license plates in some of the states … there’s no reason we can’t we have a ‘Choose Life’ stamp as a commemorative stamp at the national level. It only balances out a stamp that the U.S. Postal Service already had promoting family planning.”

Jacobs listed some groups joining the effort: “Heartbeat International represents some 2,000+ pro-life pregnancy centers in the U.S. and internationally, Human Life International, Population Research Institute is also an official partner with us on this.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1