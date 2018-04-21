View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics

Pro-Life Organizations Push For Post Office To Offer ‘Choose Life’ Stamp

Posted on by
Share:

In March 1972, at the height of the Nixon Administration, the U.S. Postal Service produced a stamp promoting “family planning,” the year before the Supreme Court legalized abortion in Roe V. Wade.

LifeNews reports that pro-life organizations are joining to urge the Postal Serviceto issue a “Choose Life” stamp. Larry Jacobs, managing director of the World Congress of Families, explained, “… Just like we have [‘Choose Life’] license plates in some of the states … there’s no reason we can’t we have a ‘Choose Life’ stamp as a commemorative stamp at the national level. It only balances out a stamp that the U.S. Postal Service already had promoting family planning.”

Jacobs listed some groups joining the effort: “Heartbeat International represents some 2,000+ pro-life pregnancy centers in the U.S. and internationally, Human Life International, Population Research Institute is also an official partner with us on this.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Pro-Life Organizations Push For Post Office To Offer ‘Choose Life’ Stamp
Pro-Life Organizations Push For Post Office To Offer ‘Choose Life’ Stamp

In March 1972, at the height of the Nixon Administration, the U.S.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: