WATCH: CNN Diagnoses Trump With Heart Disease Despite ‘Excellent’ Health Report

Unable to accept the results of an assessment from President Trump’s White House physician, CNN attempted to diagnose the president with heart disease on Wednesday.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the network’s medical expert, appeared on CNN’s “New Day” and told host Alisyn Camerota that he believes Trump has heart disease.

On the other hand White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson, who actually examined the president, told the press that he has “excellent” health. – READ MORE

CNN is the self-proclaimed arbiter of truth with their so-called “#FactsFirst” campaign. But after Presidential Physician and Navy Rear Admiral Dr. Ronny Jackson announced that President Trump was in both excellent mental and physical health, the anti-Trump news network had their conspiracy theories in a death grip. And during Tuesday’s CNN Tonight, host Don Lemon and his panel of liberal journalists cast doubt on Dr. Jackson’s finding and essentially claimed he was lying for Trump.

After playing clips of Dr. Jackson telling the White House press corps that the President was in good health minus the need to lose a few pounds (as with most Americans), the camera cut back to Lemon as he was laughing at the doctor. “Sorry. Clean bill of health. Incredible genes, right,” he mocked.

New York Times columnist Frank Bruni was the first to speak up as he delivered a backhanded compliment about how, for once, President Trump and White House were being transparent about something.

Bruni then claimed that he thought the doctor was lying to the press. “And so, do I believe every single number there? Not exactly,” he chided. Lemon responded by trying to walk back his childish laughing, explaining: “I was just chuckling at how energetic he was, not what he was saying about the president.”– READ MORE

Ahead of Donald Trump’s first physical exam as president, CNN’s Jake Tapper and chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta expressed doubt on Friday about Trump’s health — questioning his mental soundness and tagging him “borderline obese.”

“I don’t want to be rude about it, but the president doesn’t look healthy and what we know of his diet and exercise habits, he doesn’t lead a predictably healthy lifestyle,” Tapper said critically in a video, shortly after saying that Trump has an “affinity for McDonald’s cheeseburgers” and a “disdain for exercise.”

Gupta, a neurosurgeon, said that Trump is “borderline obese.” He also called the president’s diet “pretty atrocious,” adding that Trump eats “cheeseburgers, a couple of fish sandwiches, chocolate shakes, steak with ketchup, 12 Diet Cokes a day — it’s extraordinary, really.”

After Trump’s physical on Friday, Dr. Ronny Jackson, the president’s physician, said that Trump is “excellent health.” – READ MORE