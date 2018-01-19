Anthem Protester & NFL Repeat Offender Jets WR arrested again in South Florida

Karma is a funny thing.

The NFL sure is producing many many fine role models for budding criminals everywhere.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson continues to run into trouble with the law in South Florida.

The former South Plantation star was arrested early Friday morning.

Anderson is facing several serious charges including: harm to a public servant/family, reckless driving, eluding police, and resisting arrest.

UPDATE: Cops say Anderson was going 105 mph in a 45 mph speed zone, allegedly threatened to sexually assault officer's wife. https://t.co/VLOCURmbkS — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) January 19, 2018

READ MORE:

slaterscoops.com