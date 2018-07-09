WATCH: CNN Contributor Compares Christianity To ‘Sharia Law,’ Guest Walks Off Show

Conservative radio host Steve Deace walked off the set of an HLN segment on Friday after CNN contributor Dean Obeidallah compared Christianity to Sharia law.

The segment was centered around President Donald Trump’s upcoming nomination of a new Supreme Court justice and the panelists discussed the potential long-term ramifications of the pick.

“The stakes are really high in this country,” Obeidallah said. “And there are people who want to impose Christian Sharia law in this country. And what I mean by that is that they want the Bible as the law of the land.” – READ MORE

CNN host John King expressed dismay on Friday over a recent “Jeopardy” episode where the contestants failed to correctly answer a question relating to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia investigation.

King worried what the TV segment says about the nation’s “focus.”

On Thursday’s episode, contestants were asked: “In 2017, this ex-National Security Adviser pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI?”

One contestant answered “Kelly,” a likely reference to White House chief of staff John Kelly. Another contestant answered “Gorka,” a reference to Sebastian Gorka, who formally served as President Donald Trump’s deputy assistant. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1