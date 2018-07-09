Stormy Daniels Strips in Texas, No Sign of Visit to Border Children

Despite pledging last month to visit immigrant children housed at the border, signs of Stormy Daniels’ trip have yet to emerge. Instead, the adult film star was spotted shaking her money maker at a South Texas strip club in front of curious onlookers.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claimed June 21 she planned to visit immigrant children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. “I am headed down in a week,” she tweeted in response to one Twitter user’s plea to aid the immigrant minors. “Don’t worry. Just figuring out my best course of action to maximize my resources.”

I am headed down in a week. Don't worry. Just figuring out my best course of action to maximize my resources. https://t.co/kT64pWZ4QN — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) June 21, 2018

The following day, Daniels became defensive when mocked for vowing to visit the border. “Really, Ms. Porn star, what can you do for them?? Strip??” asked one Twitter user. The porn star fired back a profanity-laced answer: “Donate money and raise awareness just as you and anyone else can. Now pull your head out of your c—t.”

As of July 7, this reporter found no evidence in news reports or social media of Daniels visiting a migrant detention center. The Gateway Pundit raised questions Friday whether the porn star ditched visiting a child migrant facility. Daniels performed at the Tex Mex Lounge in Edinburg, Texas on July 4 and 5, a mere 3.5-mile drive from the Upbring New Hope Children Center, the McAllen facility visited by first lady Melania Trump on June 21. Additionally, the Tex Mex Lounge is an hour drive from Brownsville, a border town with four migrant child facilities.– READ MORE

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels, set off Independence Day fireworks on Twitter Wednesday when he declared that he would run for president in 2020 if President Trump seeks re-election and if Avenatti believes no other candidate can win.

Avenatti tweeted Wednesday morning that “only a street fighter has a chance at displacing the ‘King.’ Otherwise, this country and its principles will be in pieces and non-recognizable.” The tweet accompanied a photograph of the New York Daily News front page featuring Trump in clown makeup and wearing a broken crown.

In response, Brian Krassenstein — a somewhat notorious member of so-called “#Resistance Twitter” — asked Avenatti, “When are you announcing your 2020 run?”

IF (big) he seeks re-election, I will run, but only if I think that there is no other candidate in the race that has a REAL chance at beating him. We can't relive 2016. I love this country, our values and our people too much to sit by while they are destroyed. #FightClub #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 4, 2018

To those that claim that only a traditional politician with "experience" can beat Trump, go back & look at the results from 2016. He beat all 15 of those candidates that he faced (crushed many). If we go down the same path and are not smart, don't be surprised with the result. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 4, 2018

Solidly pro choice. Would never nominate a justice to the SCOTUS who did not believe in Roe or who would seek to outlaw same sex marriage. Fully support equality for women & people of all races, & gay rights. We don't separate families at the border. And we don't kiss-up to Putin — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 4, 2018

In an email to Fox News, Avenatti claimed that he had been “approached by both the Republican and Democratic parties” about being a 2020 candidate. – READ MORE

