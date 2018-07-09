True Pundit

Stormy Daniels Strips in Texas, No Sign of Visit to Border Children

Despite pledging last month to visit immigrant children housed at the border, signs of Stormy Daniels’ trip have yet to emerge. Instead, the adult film star was spotted shaking her money maker at a South Texas strip club in front of curious onlookers.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claimed June 21 she planned to visit immigrant children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. “I am headed down in a week,” she tweeted in response to one Twitter user’s plea to aid the immigrant minors.  “Don’t worry. Just figuring out my best course of action to maximize my resources.”

The following day, Daniels became defensive when mocked for vowing to visit the border. “Really, Ms. Porn star, what can you do for them?? Strip??” asked one Twitter user. The porn star fired back a profanity-laced answer: “Donate money and raise awareness just as you and anyone else can. Now pull your head out of your c—t.”

As of July 7, this reporter found no evidence in news reports or social media of Daniels visiting a migrant detention center. The Gateway Pundit raised questions Friday whether the porn star ditched visiting a child migrant facility. Daniels performed at the Tex Mex Lounge in Edinburg, Texas on July 4 and 5, a mere 3.5-mile drive from the Upbring New Hope Children Center, the McAllen facility visited by first lady Melania Trump on June 21. Additionally, the Tex Mex Lounge is an hour drive from Brownsville, a border town with four migrant child facilities.READ MORE

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels, set off Independence Day fireworks on Twitter Wednesday when he declared that he would run for president in 2020 if President Trump seeks re-election and if Avenatti believes no other candidate can win.

Avenatti tweeted Wednesday morning that “only a street fighter has a chance at displacing the ‘King.’ Otherwise, this country and its principles will be in pieces and non-recognizable.” The tweet accompanied a photograph of the New York Daily News front page featuring Trump in clown makeup and wearing a broken crown.

In response, Brian Krassenstein — a somewhat notorious member of so-called “#Resistance Twitter” — asked Avenatti, “When are you announcing your 2020 run?”

In an email to Fox News, Avenatti claimed that he had been “approached by both the Republican and Democratic parties” about being a 2020 candidate. – READ MORE

