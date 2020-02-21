WATCH: CNN caught coaching Las Vegas Democrat town hall audience on when to applaud

Last night MSNBC hosted the Democratic debate in Las Vegas, but it was the presidential town hall event hosted by CNN that has many people talking.

A new video has surfaced of the event that is raising eyebrows.

Watch: CNN caught coaching the crowd pic.twitter.com/2p5i92iDQG — PolishPatriot™️ (@PolishPatriotTM) February 19, 2020

Look beyond him and you’ll see what appears to be a CNN employee in the background working as a “warmup person” for the audience.

What’s odd about this is that this is a presidential town hall, not a sitcom—why on earth would CNN need to “warm-up their audience” and teach them how to clap and cheer? – READ MORE

