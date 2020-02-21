Hubei Reports 1,807 New Coronavirus Cases, And 93 Deaths

  • China finally allows US experts inside
  • Hubei reports 1,807 new cases, and 93 deaths
  • Singapore reports 3 new cases, DP reports 90
  • Hubei reports new cases fall for the
  • Beijing weighs postponing National Congress
  • Japan delays Tokyo Marathon, raising concerns about the Olympics
  • 14 Americans aboard evacuation flight found to have virus
  • 5 virus-linked deaths rumored in Tibet
  • WHO reiterates that signs of slowdown in new China cases doesn’t mean outbreak is slowing
  • Wuhan hospital boss dies

According to the latest data released by Hubei health officials, the number of confirmed cases and deaths in Hubei Province has declined again on Feb. 17.

  • HUBEI REPORTS 1,807 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES, 93 DEATHS FEB. 17

According to Live Squawk’s calculations, deaths from the virus in Hubei rose 5.5.% on the day, compared with a 6.3% increase yesterday.

Another 1,223 patients were released from the hospital on Feb. 17.

The total number of confirmed cases in the province – including those who have recovered – now stands at 59,989.

But for anybody who believes that the outbreak is slowing or that Hubei’s new provincial governor is easing up, keep in mind: The Province ordered 58 million people to stay inside on Sunday, part of the province’s wartime lockdown.

Even more alarming: Chinese media reported one patient was diagnosed with COVID-19 42 days after returning home from Wuhan. “Such a long incubation period would undoubtedly present a larger challenge to the whole public health effort,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist, said. – READ MORE

