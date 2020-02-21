Hubei Reports 1,807 New Coronavirus Cases, And 93 Deaths

China finally allows US experts inside

Hubei reports 1,807 new cases, and 93 deaths

Singapore reports 3 new cases, DP reports 90

Hubei reports new cases fall for the

Beijing weighs postponing National Congress

Japan delays Tokyo Marathon, raising concerns about the Olympics

14 Americans aboard evacuation flight found to have virus

5 virus-linked deaths rumored in Tibet

WHO reiterates that signs of slowdown in new China cases doesn’t mean outbreak is slowing

Wuhan hospital boss dies

According to the latest data released by Hubei health officials, the number of confirmed cases and deaths in Hubei Province has declined again on Feb. 17.

HUBEI REPORTS 1,807 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES, 93 DEATHS FEB. 17

According to Live Squawk’s calculations, deaths from the virus in Hubei rose 5.5.% on the day, compared with a 6.3% increase yesterday.

Another 1,223 patients were released from the hospital on Feb. 17.

The total number of confirmed cases in the province – including those who have recovered – now stands at 59,989.

But for anybody who believes that the outbreak is slowing or that Hubei’s new provincial governor is easing up, keep in mind: The Province ordered 58 million people to stay inside on Sunday, part of the province’s wartime lockdown.

Even more alarming: Chinese media reported one patient was diagnosed with COVID-19 42 days after returning home from Wuhan. “Such a long incubation period would undoubtedly present a larger challenge to the whole public health effort,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist, said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --