Hubei Reports 1,807 New Coronavirus Cases, And 93 Deaths

- China finally allows US experts inside
- Hubei reports 1,807 new cases, and 93 deaths
- Singapore reports 3 new cases, DP reports 90
- Hubei reports new cases fall for the
- Beijing weighs postponing National Congress
- Japan delays Tokyo Marathon, raising concerns about the Olympics
- 14 Americans aboard evacuation flight found to have virus
- 5 virus-linked deaths rumored in Tibet
- WHO reiterates that signs of slowdown in new China cases doesn’t mean outbreak is slowing
- Wuhan hospital boss dies
According to the latest data released by Hubei health officials, the number of confirmed cases and deaths in Hubei Province has declined again on Feb. 17.
- HUBEI REPORTS 1,807 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES, 93 DEATHS FEB. 17
According to Live Squawk’s calculations, deaths from the virus in Hubei rose 5.5.% on the day, compared with a 6.3% increase yesterday.
Another 1,223 patients were released from the hospital on Feb. 17.
The total number of confirmed cases in the province – including those who have recovered – now stands at 59,989.
But for anybody who believes that the outbreak is slowing or that Hubei’s new provincial governor is easing up, keep in mind: The Province ordered 58 million people to stay inside on Sunday, part of the province’s wartime lockdown.
Even more alarming: Chinese media reported one patient was diagnosed with COVID-19 42 days after returning home from Wuhan. “Such a long incubation period would undoubtedly present a larger challenge to the whole public health effort,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist, said. – READ MORE
Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --