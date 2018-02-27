WATCH: CNN Analyst Suggests Women Can’t Carry Guns Because They Wear Skirts, Dresses

A CNN analyst insisted Saturday that arming school teachers is impractical, arguing that women who wear skirts and dresses can not carry guns on their person.

“A lot of these schools—Sandy Hook had an all-female faculty, from principal to teachers,” noted CNN senior law enforcement analyst Tom Fuentes. “For a woman, where are you going to hide that gun during the day?”

“You can’t put it in your desk drawer; somebody might steal it, and you can’t get to it,” he said. “You’re not going to have it in a safe in the principal’s office; you can’t get to it.” – READ MORE

