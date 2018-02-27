Business Entertainment
Good Riddance: Weinstein Company to File for Bankruptcy
The Weinstein Company has rejected a potential sale and will instead file for bankruptcy, according to a letter obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.
It’s a move that was predicted by many, considering the organization has lived under the cloud of co-founder Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual abuses since they first surfaced in a significant way in October of last year.
The Weinstein Company had already sold off a couple of projects to Warner Bros. following the allegations — “Paddington 2” and “Six Billion Dollar Man,” which could start filming this year.
Other films, such as “Mary Magdalene,” “The Upside,” and “The War with Grandpa,” have been shelved indefinitely. – READ MORE
