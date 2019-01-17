WATCH: CNN Analyst Accuses David Webb of Having ‘White Privilege,’ He’s Black

We’ve all heard the Boy Scouts motto: “Be prepared.” Unfortunately, CNN legal analyst Areva Martin didn’t have that in mind when she was a guest on David Webb’s Sirius XM radio show on Tuesday, when she accused the host of benefiting from “white privilege,” according to Mediaite’s Pardes Saleh.

When Webb asked why she said that, his guest replied that he has the privilege of doing things “that people of color” can’t do. The host responded by telling Martin that she “should’ve been better prepped. I’m black.” Ouch.

The exchange came as part of a discussion about what qualifies some people for certain jobs over others, when Webb noted:

Shouldn’t their requirement, their primary requirement, regardless of ethnicity, regardless of net worth, be that they are capable of covering politics? For instance, if you’re going to cover political campaigns, sports may not be the most qualified background. – READ MORE