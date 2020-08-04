WATCH: Clyburn Does Not Think Trump ‘Plans to Leave the White House’ If He Loses the Election

Share:

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) is predicting President Donald Trump will not leave office should he lose the 2020 presidential election in November.

According to CNN’s Dana Bash, Clyburn said in a previous interview he does not believe Trump would be willing to give up his office.

Clyburn doubled down on his comments reiterating he does not think Trump will transfer power peacefully.

“I don’t think he plans to leave the White House. He doesn’t plan to have fair and unfettered elections. I believe that he plans to install himself in some kind of emergency way to continue to hold onto office,” Clyburn said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.