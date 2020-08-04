WATCH: Clyburn Does Not Think Trump ‘Plans to Leave the White House’ If He Loses the Election

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) is predicting President Donald Trump will not leave office should he lose the 2020 presidential election in November.

According to CNN’s Dana Bash, Clyburn said in a previous interview he does not believe Trump would be willing to give up his office.

“I don’t think he plans to leave the White House. He doesn’t plan to have fair and unfettered elections. I believe that he plans to install himself in some kind of emergency way to continue to hold onto office,” Democratic Rep. James Clyburn says about Pres. Trump. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/q0CgdTwWcX — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) August 2, 2020

Clyburn doubled down on his comments reiterating he does not think Trump will transfer power peacefully.

