New York Times Op-ed: ‘Let’s Scrap the Presidential Debates’

The New York Times published an op-ed Monday morning titled “Let’s Scrap the Presidential Debates,” arguing that they play too great a role in helping voters choose the president.

Journalist Elizabeth Drew assures readers that she is not worried that Biden will lose the debates.

“This, by the way, isn’t written out of any concern that Donald Trump will prevail over Joe Biden in the debates; Mr. Biden has done just fine in a long string of such contests,” she writes.

The point, she says, is that the debates are meaningless — “that ‘winning’ a debate, however assessed, should be irrelevant, as are the debates themselves.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --