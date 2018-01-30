True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Clinton Campaign Manager Says Hillary ‘Overruled’ Her, Kept Alleged Sexual Harasser On Staff

Posted on by
Share:

She might have been expecting a sudden uptick in popularity after her cameo appearance on the Grammy Awards Sunday night, but what Hillary Clinton got on Monday was…thrown under the bus.

Clinton’s 2008 campaign manager, Patti Solis Doyle, told CNN Monday morning that Hillary Clinton made the decision to keep an alleged sexual harasser, campaign “faith adviser” Burns Strider, on staff, overruling Doyle, who had decided to terminate him to protect her colleague.

Doyle tells the anchor that she “interviewed all the parties involved. I looked at the evidence. I looked at some emails he had sent. I looked at other documents and came to the conclusion that there was sexual harassment involved; that the young woman was very credible.”

Doyle then said that her “recommendation to the Senator was to fire him.” But that she was “overruled” by Hillary herself. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Hillary Clinton late on Friday finally responded to a New York Times bombshell storythat accused her of helping coverup allegations of sexual harassment within her 2008 presidential campaign.

The former secretary of state has long been accused of being an enabler of sexual harassment. That’s because, as HLN TV host S.E. Cupp put it, she has “betrayed generations of women by standing by a man who’s humiliated her, and she’s smeared all his accusers, and all the while she’s pretended to be on the side of women.”

READ MORE

WATCH: Clinton Campaign Manager Says Hillary 'Overruled' Her, Kept Alleged Sexual Harasser On Staff
WATCH: Clinton Campaign Manager Says Hillary 'Overruled' Her, Kept Alleged Sexual Harasser On Staff

She might have been expecting a sudden uptick in popularity after her cameo appearance on the Grammy Awards Sunday night, but what Hillary Clinton got on Monday was...thrown under the bus.
Daily Wire Daily Wire

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: