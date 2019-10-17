WATCH: Climate change activist stands atop London train, infuriating delayed commuters. So they drag him off the roof.

Climate change activists from the radical Extinction Rebellion group climbed atop London trains Thursday during rush hour — but furious commuters delayed by their latest stunt weren’t having it.

Video shows a bearded protester on the roof of a London Underground train at the Canning Town station kicking at a commuter trying get at him as other angry commuters yell at the protester.

But the activist was grabbed around his legs and dragged off the roof of the train as commuters cheered. BBC News said the protester appeared to be kicked and hit by the swearing crowd on the platform.

A second protester was chased along the top of the train by a commuter before being dragged off as well, the outlet said. – READ MORE