WATCH: Cindy McCain Whines That John Would be ‘Disgusted’ by Today’s GOP

Cindy McCain isn’t a “Republican,” and she doesn’t speak for the “Republican” Party.

She’s a globalist, and she speaks for globalists like her traitor husband John.

During a recent interview on CNN with former Obama crony David Axelrod, McCain said her late husband (and warmongering traitor) John McCain, would be “disgusted” by today’s Republican Party.

Wow, that’s great. That means we’re all on the right track!

“I think he’d be disgusted with some of the stuff that’s going on,” she said. – READ MORE