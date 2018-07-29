WATCH: Chris Wallace sums up the significance of ‘bombshell’ Cohen report in just two words

Respected Fox News anchor Chris Wallace summed up the significance of a “bombshell” story about President Donald Trump’s former lawyer in two words: “So what?”

Wallace was asked on Fox News to explain the significance of a report published Thursday that has dominated the headlines since. The report claims that Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, is willing to testify that the president knew about a meeting between his campaign aides and Russians in June 2016. The testimony would be contrary to many statements made by the president about the meeting.

“The significance, I don’t know, because it seems to me,” explained Wallace, “you know the worst that you could say, assuming that Cohen is telling the truth now, is that Donald Trump lied back in 2017.”

“But, so what?” he asked.

“I mean it’s not admirable, you would hope he wouldn’t,” he continued, “but it’s not breaking the law, lying to the media. He certainly wouldn’t be the first president, if he did, who had done so.” – READ MORE

According to an unspecified number of anonymous “sources” who spoke with CNN:

Cohen alleges that he was present, along with several others, when Trump was informed of the Russians’ offer by Trump Jr. By Cohen’s account, Trump approved going ahead with the meeting with the Russians.

But there are problems with the story.

First, CNN noted that their “sources” specifically mentioned that Cohen does nothave any evidence to validate any of his claims.

That’s a major problem because that means the only thing that prosecutors have to rely on is his credibility, which is in short supply.

CNN notes that the whole reason that Cohen is willing to tell Mueller this is because “he has expressed hope that this claim about the Trump Tower meeting will help him reach out to Mueller and possibly lessen his legal troubles.” – READ MORE

