Trump’s DOJ Takes a Stand With New Policy: Describe Immigrants As ‘Illegal’ Not ‘Undocumented’

The Justice Department reportedly told its employees to no longer use the term “undocumented” immigrant, a term the DOJ said was not in U.S. law.

“The word ‘undocumented’ is not based in US code and should not be used to describe someone’s illegal presence in the country,” the department said in an agency-wide email, according to CNN.

In the email, the department told employees to instead use the term “illegal alien” in documents like press releases.

“PIOs [public information officers] should follow definitions in 8 U.S. Code § 1101 to describe status,” the DOJ said.

Specifically, when a defendant’s illegal presence in the U.S. is an established fact in the public record, or when it has been provided to the court to help determine whether to detain a defendant, they should be referred to as an “illegal alien.” – READ MORE

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-ca) Blasted President Donald Trump’s Zero-tolerance Enforcement Policy On Thursday As The “ultimate Act Of Inhumanity” And Claimed Illegal Immigrant Kids At The Border Are The “children Of All Of Us.”

“This is about saying we are a community of people and that the children of any one of us is the children of all of us. These are our children,” Harris told demonstrators who were protesting the separation of families at the border. “That’s who we are… We should each think of them as being our own and we should treat them that way.”

Harris added that the love that a parent has for their child is the “purest form of love” that must be honored, respected, and understood.- READ MORE

