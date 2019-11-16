WATCH: Chris Wallace Laughably Claims if You Weren’t ‘Moved’ By Marie Yovanovitch’s Testimony You Have ‘No Pulse’

It’s official. Chris Wallace has taken over the role of the theatrical and emotional diva Shepard Smith.

@FoxNews #NeverTrump hack #ChrisWallace “If you were not moved by the testimony of Marie Yovanovich, you don’t have a pulse.”

NewsFlash:Millions of Americans still alive & well watching #ObamaHoldover, drama queen lie about why she was FIRED #MarieYovanovitch #ImpeachmentHearing pic.twitter.com/zKiFyYqpZb — 100% FED UP! (@100PercFEDUP) November 15, 2019

Chris Wallace is now “reporting” on the news” as if it were an episode of Days of Our Lives.

If Democrats are SO UPSET about about an ambassador having her feelings hurt… just wait until they find out about what happened to that ambassador in Benghazi. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 15, 2019

