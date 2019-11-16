Protestors Blow Rape Whistle and Storm Dinner Featuring Justice Kavanaugh

It was a big night for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, but it wasn’t all that peaceful.

On Thursday night, Kavanaugh — a conservative justice nominated by President Donald Trump — delivered his first major public speech at the annual Federalist Society meeting at Union Station in Washington, D.C., as IJR reported.

However, many expressed their unwelcomeness to Kavanaugh, as protestors took the streets outside the black-tie dinner.

Outside of Union Station in DC, where Justice Kavanaugh is giving his first major speech since joining the Supreme Court, a group hired a truck with a screen to play Dr. Ford’s testimony against him. pic.twitter.com/rPcsIlx5nQ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 14, 2019

There are also handmaids standing outside the Federalist Society-Brett Kavanaugh dinner. As Federalist Society members pass by them in tuxedos. pic.twitter.com/4Q4zTLJdEL — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 14, 2019

The protestors expressed their disapproval of the Supreme Court justice in different ways — from a screen playing a clip of one of his accusers' testimony to people dressed in handmaids outfits.