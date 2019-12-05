WATCH: Chairman Jerry Nadler Nods Off During His Own Impeachment Hearing

During the Wednesday hearings, which featured three anti-Trump law professors, Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) actually dozed off.

And it was caught on camera.

President Donald Trump is using this impeachment sham to fundraise for his re-election campaign and reach out to and connect with Americans — and also to brutally mock Dems.

It’s really the smartest and best way to deal with this fiasco. – READ MORE

