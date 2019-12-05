Nancy Pelosi tears into reporter who asked if she hates President Trump: ‘Don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that’ (VIDEO)

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was exiting her weekly press conference Thursday — which focused on the House drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump — reporter James Rosen stopped Pelosi in her tracks.

“Do you hate the president, Madam Speaker?” Rosen asked.

With that, an angry Pelosi stopped, turned, pointed her finger at Rosen, and walked toward him as cameras furiously snapped.

“I don’t hate anybody,” Pelosi said sharply. “I was raised in a Catholic house, and we don’t hate anybody. Not anybody in the world. So don’t you accuse me.”

“I did not accuse you, I asked a question,” Rosen replied while Pelosi shot back, “You did. You did.” – READ MORE