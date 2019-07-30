WATCH: Carson Explains the ‘Horrible Dilemma’ of Sending Some Children to ‘Infested’ Baltimore Homes

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson is describing a “horrible dilemma” he was faced with while working in Baltimore, Maryland, amid the president receiving backlash over his comments about the city and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.).

President Donald Trump sparked outrage over his recent comments on Saturday regarding Cummings, blasting the black lawmaker for being a “brutal bully, shouting and screaming” at Border Patrol agents about the southern border conditions when his district is “FAR WORSE,” as IJR News reported. The president received backlash for his remarks, as some people deemed the comments racist.

“Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” Trump previously tweeted. “If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous filthy place.”

In his latest tweet regarding Baltimore and the Democratic lawmaker, the president took aim at Cummings once again late Monday about the migrant crisis at the southern border.