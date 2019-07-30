CNN’s Acosta Rudely ‘Fact Checks’ the President’s Claim of Being ‘Least Racist Person in the World’

There’s been no love lost for a long time between President Donald Trump and CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta.

And now that Acosta can’t grandstand at White House press events any longer — or rarely, anyway — he decided to go after the president in a different way on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Tuesday morning ahead of his trip to Jamestown, Virginia, the president — among other statements — described himself as “the least racist person … anywhere in the world.”

Trump to reporters this AM: “I’m the least racist person there is anywhere in the world.” Fact check: False. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 30, 2019

That defiant, definitive stance is typical, of course, of this president, who doesn’t mince words about his views or his stances — something millions upon millions of American citizens value and appreciate him for, each and every day. – READ MORE