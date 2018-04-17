WATCH: Cameramen Run Into Poles, Bike Racks Swarming Stormy Lawyer Michael Avenatti In New York

Journalists ran into unforeseen obstacles while chasing Michael Avenatti around New York City Monday.

“We’re going to let the judge control her court room as she usually does, a phenomenal judge,” Stormy Daniels’ lawyer stated as he was swarmed by reporters and cameramen. “Guys, be careful, I don’t want anybody to getting hurt.” – READ MORE

