Dershowitz: ‘Sessions Should Un-Recuse Himself’

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Breitbart News Tonight on Monday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should withdraw his recusal from the Department of Justice’s investigation into Trump associates — at least as far as it considers President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Dershowitz offered his remarks during a Monday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak.

Dershowitz said, “Sometimes you should un-recuse yourself, and I think Attorney General Sessions should un-recuse himself when it comes to the New York investigation because it’s not part of the Russia investigation. He’s not a witness or a potential subject there. He’s the attorney general of the United States. He ought to be in charge of supervising the New York investigation, not Rosenstein.

“[Jeff Sessions] wouldn’t try to stop [the New York investigation]. He’d play the same role, presumably, that [Deputy Attorney General Rod] Rosenstein is playing. He’d be one to sign off on the search warrant. He’d be the one to be supervising the U.S. attorney as the Attorney General of the United States always does. It’s just that he would replace Rosenstein. Rosenstein isn’t stopping the investigation. Presumably neither would [Sessions], but he’d be the one in charge. There’s no reason why he should be recused from the New York investigation, unless the New York investigation is really just an extension of Mueller’s investigation, in which case that raises other problems.”

