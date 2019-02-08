WATCH: British Journalist DESTROYS Argument That U.S. Sanctions, Not Socialism, Hurt Venezuela

Those who would claim that U.S. sanctions led to Venezuela’s downfall would do well to check their facts before speaking.

This clip of @afneil demolishing Ken Livingstone’s argument that socialist Venezuela’s woes were caused by ‘US sanctions’ is utterly delicious. pic.twitter.com/wSGKUCWWzl — Caleb Bond (@TheCalebBond) February 1, 2019

On Thursday’s episode of BBC One’s “This Week,” host Andrew Neil took former English politician Ken Livingstone to task for suggesting the U.S. is responsible for the chaos in Venezuela. Livingstone had suggested that U.S. sanctions on Venezuela’s state-owned oil firm cost the country “11 billion pounds a year.”

“Now, that’s an important impact on their economy,” Livingstone said.

Neil responded by asking when the U.S. oil sanctions were imposed, to which Livingstone responded: “I can’t remember when it started.”- READ MORE