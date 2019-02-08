Virginia Dem Who Knew About Fairfax Allegations For A Year Urged Colleagues Not To Vote For Kavanaugh

Hypocrisy alert: The Virginia Democrat who was told about the sexual assault allegation against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax in 2017 urged the U.S. Senate not to vote for then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh over uncorroborated allegations of sexual assault.

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA) was told about the sexual assault allegation against Fairfax in late 2017 by the accuser herself, Vanessa Tyson.

“Allegations of sexual assault need to be taken seriously,” Scott told ABC News in a statement. “I have known Professor Tyson for approximately a decade and she is a friend. She deserves the opportunity to have her story heard.”

Scott, however, is not calling for Fairfax to step down and it is unclear what, if anything, he did with the information his friend gave him. WTVR reports that Scott’s name was given to The Washington Post, who was investigating her claims, as someone who could “attest to her character.”

Scott spoke to the reporter looking into the allegation, according to WTVR, and learned more about her claims. We don’t know what was said, just that he spoke to the Post, which declined to run Tyson’s allegation.

Rewind back to October 2018, and we see Scott calling for U.S. senators to vote against confirming Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, in part because of the sexual assault allegations against him, which Scott called "credible'