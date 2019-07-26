WATCH: Border Patrol Official Makes Stunning Claim About U.S. Citizen Detained By CBP

Brian Hastings, Chief of Law Enforcement at the U.S. Border Patrol, made a stunning claim on Thursday about the U.S. citizen who was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for three weeks, saying that the individual never claimed to be an American.

Brian Hastings, Chief of Law Enforcement at the U.S. Border Patrol, on the U.S. citizen detained by CBP: “Throughout the process, and while he was with Border Patrol, he claimed to be a citizen of Mexico…at no time in Border Patrol custody did he say that he was a U.S. citizen” pic.twitter.com/UGp4l1Surw — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 26, 2019

Hastings remark came in response to a question from Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) about the detained U.S. citizen, Francisco Erwin Galicia, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on some of the Trump administration’s policies on the border.

“I can give you some preliminary. The individual came through the Falfurrias checkpoint. He came through with the other illegal aliens. The individual claimed to be a Mexican national who was born in Reynosa, Mexico,” Hastings said. “Throughout the process, and while he was with Border Patrol, he claimed to be a citizen of Mexico with no immigration documents to be in or remain in the U.S.” – READ MORE