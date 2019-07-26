Kids at Block Party Took Turns Smashing a Pinata Made to Resemble Immigration and Customs Officer

A community in East Chicago was left divided earlier this month after children at a block party took turns smashing a piñata made to resemble an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer.
According to a Tuesday report, the “East Side Community Day in Chicago” on July 13 was organized by a Chamber of Commerce comprising 25 businesses.
Pictures on social media showed children waiting in line to smash the piñata, while some parents held their sons and daughters to hit it, as CBS 2 reported.
Anthony Martinez, who leads the Chicago chapter of Los Brown Berets, the group that brought out the piñata, told CBS 2 the activity was meant as a nuanced statement. – READ MORE