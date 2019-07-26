Kids at Block Party Took Turns Smashing a Pinata Made to Resemble Immigration and Customs Officer

A community in East Chicago was left divided earlier this month after children at a block party took turns smashing a piñata made to resemble an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer.

According to a Tuesday report, the “East Side Community Day in Chicago” on July 13 was organized by a Chamber of Commerce comprising 25 businesses.

One by one, little boys and girls took turns smashing a piñata shaped like an ICE officer. Some are asking was this event at a community block party in bad taste? @EricCoxTV has the story. https://t.co/RWe7gptAlW pic.twitter.com/7R7XngcgKv — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) July 23, 2019

Pictures on social media showed children waiting in line to smash the piñata, while some parents held their sons and daughters to hit it, as CBS 2 reported.

Anthony Martinez, who leads the Chicago chapter of Los Brown Berets, the group that brought out the piñata, told CBS 2 the activity was meant as a nuanced statement. – READ MORE