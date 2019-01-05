 

WATCH: Border Agents Give Media An Education About The Border

Share:

President Donald Trump held a surprise news conference on Thursday with members of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) who addressed the media about the realities that Border Patrol agents face every day on the southern border.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump keep the Government closed until he gets the wall? ----->

Trump started by congratulating Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on becoming Speaker of the House before transitioning into talking about the border and turning the mic over to NBPC President Brandon Judd.- READ MORE

Share:
Staff

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed