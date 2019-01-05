WATCH: Border Agents Give Media An Education About The Border

President Donald Trump held a surprise news conference on Thursday with members of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) who addressed the media about the realities that Border Patrol agents face every day on the southern border.

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd: “I can personally tell you from the work that I have done on the southwest border that physical barriers, that walls actually work. I promise you that if you interview Border Patrol agents they will tell you that walls work.” pic.twitter.com/gZIIyA6UpT — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 3, 2019

NBPC Vice President Art Del Cueto on border security: “It has nothing to do with political parties. You all have to ask yourselves this question, ‘If I come to your home, do you want me to knock on your front door or do you want me to climb through that window?’” pic.twitter.com/lFQqSphtjb — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 3, 2019

NBPC Vice President Hector Garza says Border Patrol agents apprehend on a daily basis "murderers," "rapists," and "people that commit very serious crimes" in the U.S. “If we had a wall we would be able to stop” these criminals from re-entering the U.S. after ICE deports them. pic.twitter.com/8KLw5OW13n — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 3, 2019

Trump started by congratulating Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on becoming Speaker of the House before transitioning into talking about the border and turning the mic over to NBPC President Brandon Judd.