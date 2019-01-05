Democrat Spending Bill Offers $12 Billion More for Foreign Aid, $0 for Border Wall

The Spending Bills Proposed By House Democrats To End The Partial Government Shutdown Offer No Funding For A U.s.-mexico Border Wall, But Provide Over $12 Billion More In Foreign Aid Than The Trump Administration Requested, According To A Statement On Thursday From The White House Office Of Management And Budget.

The White House then highlighted the billions in funding the Democrats are offering for "unnecessary programs at excessive levels" beyond what the Trump administration requested, including: $12 billion more for "international affairs programs," including $2.9 billion more "for economic and development assistance, including funding for the West Bank/Gaza, Syria, and Pakistan, where our foreign aid is either frozen or under review."

$700 million more than requested for the United Nations, including restored funding for the United Nation’s Population Fund, which would undermine the administration’s Mexico City Policy that bars the use of taxpayer dollars for foreign organizations that “promote or perform abortions.”

Approximately $2 billion more than requested for the Environmental Protection Agency

$7.1 billion more than the administration requested for Housing and Urban Development programs