WATCH: Bob Dole Puts The NFL To Shame While Receiving Congressional Gold Medal



Former Senator Bob Dole (R-KS) was honored in Washington D.C. on Wednesday for his military service, and during the ceremony Dole put the NFL to shame.

Dole, a World War II veteran, received the Congressional Gold Medal, “the highest civilian honor — for his service to the country as a soldier, legislator and statesman,” Fox Newsreported. President Donald Trump referred to Dole as “a patriot, a hero, [and] a leader,” as he spoke of Dole’s record of serving the American people.

Born in 1923, the 94-year-old was a pre-med student before he enlisted in the Army and served in the European theater shortly after enlisting. During his time in the military, Dole was seriously injured trying to save another soldier while fighting in Italy. The injury left him with a nearly unusable right arm. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

In a rare moment of bipartisanship, former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole on Wednesday received the Congressional Gold Medal – the highest civilian honor – for his service to the country as a “soldier, legislator and statesman.”

Dole, who received a standing ovation, was awarded the medal by President Trump at a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda. Congressional leaders from both parties spoke of Dole’s service in and out of office.

House Speaker Paul Ryan called him a man “as honorable as they come” and added “because of you, America is much better.”

Dole said he was “extremely honored” to receive the award and thanked his colleagues and staff, and all the speakers for their “kind words.”

Then, in a flash of his trademark wit, Dole said of the tributes, “They’re probably not true, but they’re kind.” – READ MORE