WATCH: Bloomberg’s disturbing comments to 11-year-old girl have people calling him “Joe Biden Jr.”

By now we all know that Joe Biden has a very creepy past (and present) when it comes to relating and interacting with women of all ages.

But it’s how he behaves with young girls that have many people very distributed and offended.

His sniffing, nuzzling, and touching have been documented in countless videos – and he doesn’t seem to care that people are grossed out and concerned.

Biden is one of those typical ruling elites who believes he’s above the law and whatever he does is “okay,” and if you don’t “get it” that’s on you, not him.

Bloomberg invites an 11 year old girl onstage and kisses her Then he says “I’m shameless” WTF is this??? pic.twitter.com/tZqsPo9mjk — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) February 16, 2020

Well, now people are wondering if the same thing is true with billionaire oligarch Michael Bloomberg after a strange interaction with an 11-year-old child on stage during one of his recent events. – READ MORE

