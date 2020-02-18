DOJ opens new investigation into James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, former top DOJ official says

Andrew Weissmann, a former top lawyer at the Justice Department who played a central role in Robert Mueller’s investigation, said Friday the Justice Department has begun a new investigation into several former top FBI officials.

Weissmann, speaking to MSNBC host Chuck Todd, said the Justice Department has swapped its “loser case” against Andrew McCabe — in which the DOJ declined to pursue charges against McCabe for lying to investigators — for a new case against former FBI Director James Comey, McCabe, and Peter Strzok.

“All they did was swapped out a loser case for starting an investigation that is going to be of Comey, McCabe, Pete Strzok,” Weissmann said, the Washington Examiner reported.

The investigation is related to the DOJ’s review of the Michael Flynn case, Weissmann explained. – READ MORE

