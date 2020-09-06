WATCH: BLM protesters celebrate blocking Seattle highway until Washington State Patrol troopers take them down hard

Black Lives Matter protesters were stunned when Washington State Patrol troopers responded with swift and forceful action when they shut down a highway Friday morning.

Protesters taking part in the “Morning March” demonstration celebrated when they interrupted the morning commute of hard-working people on Interstate Highway 5.

JUST IN: Washington State Patrol arrests every single criminal BLM driver for illegally protesting on the NB- I5 freeway. Great work, @wastatepatrol! #seattleriots #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/oxj18MW9MK — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) September 4, 2020

Trooper Rick Johnson, a spokesman for the Washington State Patrol, said on Twitter that nine cars were impounded and traffic resumed after the arrests. He also indicated that the traffic backed up from the protest led to a collision, which hastened the decision to shut down the demonstration.

“The information I have is the distraction of the freeway being shut down in the lanes was a contributing factor in this collision,” said Johnson. – READ MORE

