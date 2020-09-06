Detroit police face temporary ban on batons, other anti-protest gear: judge

A federal judge in Detroit has ordered the city’s police to stop using batons, shields, gas, chokeholds, rubber bullets, or sound cannons against peaceful protesters for the next two weeks, according to reports.

The late Friday ruling granted a temporary restraining order to Detroit Will Breathe, a group that sued the city Monday, claiming excessive police force infringed on protesters’ First Amendment rights, according to the Detroit Free Press.

U.S. District Court Judge Laurie Michelson’s order prohibits police from using force during protests without “probable cause.”

Jack Schulz, who filed the lawsuit for the group, called the ruling a win.

“For a short period, we know that the police will not be able to use the brutal tactics they have in the past against peaceful protesters without violating a court order,” he said, the Free Press reported.

Detroit police Chief James Craig said police have never used force against peaceful protesters.

“We’re going to continue to do our jobs the way we’ve done it,” he said. “We respect peaceful protesters. We understand the judge’s order and we’ll make sure the protesters understand if there’s any aggression or violation of law, they will get ample notice like we’ve done in the past.” – READ MORE

