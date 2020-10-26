Watch: BLM Occupies Seattle Trader Joe’s Demanding 15 Percent to Black Communities

Black Lives Matter protesters pushed their way into a Seattle Trader Joe’s demanding the company give “15 percent at least.” The group has repeated the tactic of harassing the store’s staff and customers over the past few months.

A video tweeted Thursday night shows a large group of BLM activists entering a Seattle Trader Joe’s store. They chanted and beat drums as they marched through the grocery chain location.

BLM protesters rush inside a Trader Joe’s again in Seattle. For weeks, they’ve been protesting the grocery store and telling them to give money to black communities. pic.twitter.com/NjUbkppdXA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 23, 2020

The marchers chanted demands that the store donate “15 percent at least” to the Black community. They went on to harass customers and store employees, demanding they join the cause.

Earlier this month, BLM activists invaded another Trader Joe’s in Seattle by forcing their way through the door. – READ MORE

