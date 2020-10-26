Brett Favre: Poor NBA, NFL Ratings Show ‘Fans Clearly Do Not Want Political Messaging’ In Sports

Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Brett Favre blamed “struggling” ratings for professional sports on “political messaging” that has been infused into games.

Favre appeared via video at a town hall with President Donald Trump on Sinclair Broadcast Group’s “America This Week” hosted by Eric Bolling. During the town hall, which aired Wednesday, Favre asked the president how professional athletes and teams can balance sports and social justice without losing their fan bases.

“The NBA and the NFL are struggling with lower ratings as fans clearly do not want political messaging mixed with their sports, so how should the leagues support and promote an anti-racism position without becoming political and alienating fans?” Favre asked.

Trump responded to Favre by saying that people want sports to remain about sports only. Most people use sports to escape from politics and they do not want those political or social justice issues distracting from the games, especially if the fans disagree with the stances of the participants. – READ MORE

