WATCH: Bill Maher is ‘depressed’ after Trump has ‘his best week ever,’ admits he will be ‘hard to beat’ come November

In a recent interview, Bill Maher, host of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” regretfully acknowledged President Donald Trump’s recent winning streak and admitted that the president will be “hard to beat” in this year’s election.

“I thought it was his best week ever,” Maher told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria Sunday morning.

“And the most depressing week for me, as someone who’s not a fan of Donald Trump and what he’s doing to this country,” he added.

Maher’s comments come after Trump experienced a week full of political victories, including the Democratic Party’s Iowa caucus debacle, a State of the Union speech well received by the public, his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial, and subsequent “celebration” speech at the White House. Not to mention Trump notching the highest approval rating of his presidency. – READ MORE

