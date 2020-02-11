White House Reportedly Identified, Will Remove ‘Anonymous’ Resistance Official

The anonymous member of the Trump administration who penned a scathing anti-Trump op-ed in the New York Times, asserted his or her position as a member of the “resistance,” and went on to write a tell-all book has been pinpointed by the administration and will be removed, former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova claimed on Monday.

DiGenova, who is not a Trump administration official, claims that a senior government official informed him that the Trump administration has identified the senior official behind the infamous “resistance” op-ed, which was published in the Times in 2018.

“Remember that article in the New York Times by ‘Anonymous,’ which was written allegedly by someone inside the administration? I am told that soon there will be someone else leaving the White House who wrote that article,” he told WMAL’s Mornings on the Mall host Vince Coglianese on Monday.

“Apparently, they have identified ‘Anonymous,’ and we were told that — Victoria and I were at a dinner with a senior government official last week — and were told that by this person. They have, in fact, identified ‘Anonymous.’”

DiGenova would not say if the official was part of the National Security Council (NSC), telling Coglianese, “I don’t want to give out too much information and reveal the source of the information.” – READ MORE

